JSO: Man walks self to hospital after being shot several times in Southwest Jacksonville

Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office is investigating after a man was shot several times on Catoma Street.

According to detectives, at around 11:25 p.m. Tuesday, officers responded to a local hospital after a man in his 50s walked in with three gunshot wounds to his chest, arm and finger. He is in critical but stable condition.

The preliminary investigation revealed that the victim was walking on Catoma Street when he got into an argument or fight with an unknown suspect. The suspect then shot him several times, and the victim walked to the hospital. There is no suspect description at this time.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call JSO at 904-630-0500, email jsocrimetips@jaxsheriff.org or call Crime Stoppers at 866-845-TIPS.

