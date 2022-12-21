JSO: Murder investigation leads to arrest

On Saturday, September 3, 2022, the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office responded to a residence in the 1000 block of East 13th Street following the report of an individual having been shot.

Upon their arrival, officers located an adult male inside of the residence suffering from a gunshot wound. The Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department responded and pronounced the victim deceased at the scene.

JSO’s Homicide Team #5 and Crime Scene Units were notified and responded to conduct their respective investigation. Based on a review of the evidence on scene, as well as interviews conducted by Detectives, Troy S. Sirmons was identified as the suspect in the shooting death of the victim.

On 12/19/22, the suspect, who was already detained in the Pre-Trial Detention Facility on unrelated charges, was re-arrested and charged with 3rd Degree Murder and Possession of a Firearm by a Convicted Felon.

