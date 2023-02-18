JSO: Murder investigation leads to arrest

Reports from the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office state that on Sunday, December 25, 2022, JSO responded to the 11300 block of Normandy Boulevard in reference to the report of an individual having been shot inside of a vehicle.

Upon their arrival, an adult male was located suffering from at least one gunshot wound. Personnel with the Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department responded and pronounced the victim deceased on scene.

JSO’s Homicide and Crime Scene Units were notified and responded to the scene to conduct their respective investigations.

Based on a review of the evidence collected on scene, as well as interviews conducted by Detectives from Homicide Team 3, Talon Kenneth McClary was ultimately identified as the suspect in the shooting death of the victim.

On Friday, February 17, 2023, an arrest warrant for Murder was obtained for the suspect and he subsequently turned himself into Homicide Detectives at the Police Memorial Building and was arrested without incident.

