JSO: Murder investigation leads to arrest

According to reports from the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office, On Tuesday, October 11, 2022, officers responded to the 2900 block of W. 3rd Street in reference to a reported shooting. Upon arrival, the complainant stated that the Victim arrived after being shot at an unknown location.

The complainant immediately notified first responders as well as JSO. Members of the Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department responded and transported the victim to a local medical facility where he ultimately died as a result of injuries sustained in the shooting.

>>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<

Members of the Team #6 Homicide Unit were notified and, along with the Crime Scene Unit, responded to the scene to begin their respective investigations.

Through their hard work and investigative efforts, the location of the shooting was determined to be in the 1100 block of Detroit Street, and a person of interest developed. This person of interest, Muhammad Abdullah Benbenu, was positively identified as the suspect involved in the shooting of the victim.

[DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts as news breaks]

Homicide Detectives worked with our partners at the State Attorney ‘s Office, and a warrant was obtained for Murder. The suspect, already being detained in the Pre-Trial Detention Facility for Possession of a Firearm by a Convicted Felon, was contacted on December 1, 2022 and re-arrested for Murder as a result of the shooting and death of the victim.

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Click here to download the free Action News Jax news and weather apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action News Jax live.