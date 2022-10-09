JSO: Murder investigation leads to arrest

Reports from the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office states that Friday just before noon, patrol officers with the JSO officers were dispatched to the 10600 block of Ft. Caroline Road in reference to a reported shooting.

When officers arrived, they discovered an adult male inside of a home suffering from what appeared to be a gunshot wound. The Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department responded, and the victim was pronounced deceased.

JSO’s Homicide Team #2, along with members of the Crime Scene Unit, responded and began their respective investigations. At the start, an individual had been detained and she was transported to the Police Memorial Building to be interviewed about the incident.

Following the initial collection of, and vetting of the available evidence, the determination was made that the death of the victim would be ruled a murder.

The suspect has been identified as Kimberly Sue Heath, 45. As a result of her actions involved in the death of the victim, she has been arrested for Murder.

