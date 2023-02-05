JSO: Murder investigation leads to arrest

Reports from the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office state that an arrest has been made for a murder that took place in 2022.

On Sunday, December 4, 2022, officers responded to a person shot inside of an apartment in the 2100 block of Doctor Roy Baker Street.

Upon arrival, an adult male was located inside the apartment suffering from a gunshot wound. Personnel with the Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department also responded and pronounced the victim deceased at the scene.

JSO’s Homicide and Crime Scene Units were notified and responded to conduct their respective investigations.

Based on a review of the available evidence located at the scene, as well as interviews conducted by Detectives from Homicide Team 3, the suspect was identified as Aja Rashaud Bailey.

On Friday, February 3, 2023, Bailey, who was already incarcerated at the Pre-Trial Detention Facility on unrelated charges, was arrested for murder in the shooting death of the victim.

