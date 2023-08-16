JSO needs your help finding burglary suspect

The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office is currently investigating a reported Burglary on the City’s westside and is asking the community for help in identifying the suspect.

The suspect entered a closed business in the 1900 block of Lane Avenue and stole several items before running off.

Investigators are working on a series of similar incidents in the surrounding areas. JSO states that there is a possibility that the individual suspected of this crime may also be involved in some of those as well.

Anyone having any information in reference to this or any other incident in the area, or who may be able to identify the pictured suspect is asked to contact the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office at 904-630-0500 or JSOCrimeTips@jaxsheriff.org.

To remain anonymous and be eligible for a reward of up to $3,000, citizens may call Crime Stoppers at 1-866-845-TIPS or text **8477.





