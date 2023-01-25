JSO needs your help to identify Northside murder suspect

The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office is asking for the community’s help to identify a murder suspect that happened last year. JSO says the murder took place on October 2 on Wilcox Street near James P. Small Park and the Jacksonville Public Housing building. JSO released a video of the suspect leaving the area following the incident.

Anyone with information regarding the identity of the suspect is asked to contact the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office at 904-630-0500 or via email at JSOCrimeTips@jaxsheriff.org. To remain anonymous and potentially receive a reward of up to $3,000 call First Coast Crime Stoppers at 1-866-845-TIPS (8477).

