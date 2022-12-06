JSO needs your help identifying Regency robbery suspect

The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office is looking for a suspect in an armed robbery that took place at a business in the area of 9500 Regency Square Boulevard on Sunday, November 27. JSO says the suspect entered the business and demanded money while brandishing a black semi-automatic handgun. The department adds that the suspect left the area on a “BMX style bicycle.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office at 904-630-0500, or to remain anonymous and receive a possible reward of up to $3,000, contact Crime Stoppers at 1-866-845-TIPS (8477).