JSO needs help in identifying suspect involved in auto theft

According to Jacksonville’s Sheriff’s Office, a man entered a dealership parking lot and stole a white Jeep Compass, and drove away.

On Monday, Aug. 14, he went inside the dealership’s parking lot.

According to JSO, he approached an unsecured vehicle on the lot, entered it, and drove away in an unknown direction.

The car remains outstanding at this time and we seek the suspect’s identity.

Anyone having any information related to this incident or the suspect is asked to contact the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office at 904-630-0500 or JSOCrimeTips@jaxsheriff.org. To remain anonymous and be eligible for a reward of up to $3,000, citizens may call Crime Stoppers at 1-866-845-TIPS or text **8477.

