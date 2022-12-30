JSO needs your help locating fraud and identity theft suspect

A suspect wanted for organized fraud and identity theft is on the loose and the police need the community’s help finding him.

The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office is looking for Jared Tyson, 28. He is wanted for organized fraud and six counts of identity theft.

Attempts by JSO detective to locate the suspect have been unsuccessful. Tyson is known to use the personal identification information of his victims, making it harder to find him.

The suspect has been described as being approximately 5-foot-11 in height, weighs around 200 pounds, and has brown eyes and black hair.

Anyone who has seen or knows the whereabouts of this suspect is asked to contact the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office at 904-630-0500 or email us at JSOCrimeTips@jaxsheriff.org. To remain anonymous and receive a possible reward up to $3,000, contact Crime Stoppers at 866-845-TIPS.

