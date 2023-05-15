JSO: Neighbor arrested after man shot in leg during McGirts Creek shooting

The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office investigated a shooting incident reported in the McGirts Creek area at 7500 Park City Dr.

JSO officers arrived at the scene around 8:00 p.m.

Upon arrival, they discovered a man in his 40s with a gunshot wound to his leg. The shooter, identified as a neighbor in his 50s, was apprehended and taken into custody.

Fortunately, the victim’s injuries were not life-threatening. He was promptly transported to the hospital for treatment.

The investigation into the incident is ongoing, as JSO detectives work to determine the motive behind the shooting and gather further details.

