JSO is offering a $10,000 hiring bonuses for new correction officers

The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office is giving bonuses and it is only being offered for a limited time.

According to JSO, the incentive is earned upon several completions.

Limited Time Hiring Incentive - A $10,000 hiring incentive for both certified and non-certified applicants to be disbursed in the following schedule:

- $2,500 upon completion of the Corrections Training Academy,

- $2,500 upon completion of the Corrections Field Training Officer (FTO) Program,

and $5,000 at the end of probation.

- The hiring incentive is currently available for the next Corrections class

Automatic step increases to $77,464 annually after 17 years of continuous service.

Corrections Sergeants earn 20% above an officer’s pay, ranging between $67,212 to $92,950 annually. Corrections Lieutenants earn 20% above a sergeant’s salary, ranging between $80,652 to $111,535 annually.

If interested in applying click here .

