JSO officer arrested, accused of looking through window at ex-girlfriends home

A local police officer is under investigation after he was arrested for trespassing at the home of a former girlfriend, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office.

Speaking from JSO headquarters Wednesday, Undersheriff Pat Ivey said officers responded to a woman’s home Tuesday night after she spotted her ex-boyfriend looking through a window and called the police. Ivey said the man was identified as 8-year JSO veteran Max A. Hovey.

Ivey said the 34-year-old officer did not resign and will now go through criminal proceedings, during which he will be stripped of police powers.

Four JSO employees have been arrested so far in 2022. Ten JSO employees were arrested in 2021.

