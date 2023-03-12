JSO officer arrested: Criminal case pending

Reports from the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office state that On Friday, March 10, at approximately 7:00 p.m., a St. Johns County Sheriff’s Deputy conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle being driven by an active police officer with the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office.

The stop occurred following a reported speeding violation on U.S. 1 North in St. Johns County, Florida.

>>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<

Following the stop and contacting the driver, Craig Aaron Soucek, the officer had reason to believe that he was driving under the influence and as a result, he requested the response of a DUI Unit and roadside field sobriety exercises were requested. Following the interaction with the deputy, Soucek was arrested for Driving Under the Influence of Alcohol and transported to the St. Johns County Detention Center.

[DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts as news breaks]

Officer Craig Soucek was off duty and driving a personal vehicle at the time of the traffic stop and subsequent arrest. He has been employed with the City of Jacksonville for 23 years (May/1999). As a result of the arrest, he has been administratively reassigned while the criminal case is pending.

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

This arrest marks the fourth of a JSO employee this year.

Click here to download the free Action News Jax news and weather apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action News Jax live.