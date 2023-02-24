JSO Officer Assaulted Outside Walmart, Suspect arrested

A man was arrested Thursday afternoon, for assaulting a Jacksonville Sheriff’s Officer.

The incident occurred outside of the Walmart Supercenter located on Philips Hwy in the Pine Forest neighborhood, between Emerson Street and University Boulevard.

While responding to a call about a theft from a local store, the officer identified the suspect walking along the sidewalk.

The officer spoke with the suspect while responding to a suffered serious injuries and was hospitalized with non-life-threatening injuries.

Today, the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office released a statement, where Sheriff T.K. Waters describes the violent attack

Waters also thanks the people who helped catch the suspect, Joseph Willie Merrill, who is currently in custody.

Forty-year-old Merrill is facing multiple felony charges including first-degree felony attempted murder of a law enforcement officer, possession of a firearm as a convicted felon, resisting arrest with violence, and petit theft.

Below is the statement released today from Sheriff Waters.

“Earlier today, a member of the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office responded to a local business in reference to a reported theft. Upon arrival, the officer located the apparent suspect as he was walking away from the area. As they conversed, the suspect suddenly, and without provocation, struck the officer in the face knocking her to the ground. The suspect got on top of her and continued striking her as a second officer approached and then attempted to flee. The suspect, later identified as Joseph Merrill (Black/Male 40), was apprehended after a short foot pursuit.

Our officer was transported to a local hospital with serious, but non-life-threatening injuries where she was admitted and is recovering. As she has requested to not be identified under the provisions of Marsy’s Law, we are unable to identify her at this time.

“My thoughts and prayers are with our officer. This is one of those very unfortunate incidents that force us all in law enforcement to realize the job we signed up to do can be a dangerous one. I thank those who came to the officer’s aid, police and civilian. Thanks to them, this violent suspect will now have his day in court to explain his actions.” - Sheriff T.K. Waters



