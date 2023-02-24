JSO officer ends up in hospital after being assaulted by theif

On the morning of Feb. 24, Jacksonville’s Sheriff’s Office responded to local business in reference to a reported theft.

When an officer arrived, the suspect was walking away from the area.

According to JSO, the officer and suspect were conversating then all of the sudden the suspect struck the officer in the face knocking her to the ground.

The suspect got on top of the officer and started to repeatedly hitting her.

When another officer arrived, the suspect fled on foot.

The suspect was then caught and was identified as 40-yr-old, Joseph Merrill.

The officer was transported to the hospital with serious injuries but none life threatening.

“My thoughts and prayers are with our officer. This is one of those very unfortunate incidents that force us all in law enforcement to realize the job we signed up to do can be a dangerous one. I thank those who came to the officer’s aid, police and civilian. Thanks to them, this violent suspect will now have his day in court to explain his actions.” - Sheriff T.K. Waters

