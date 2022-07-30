JSO: Suspect ‘high on drugs, armed with knives’ killed in officer-involved shooting

The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office said a suspect was killed in an officer involved shooting that happened early Saturday morning in Northwest Jacksonville.

Police responded to the 2300 block of Grunthal Street, where witnesses told them there was an “individual high on drugs, armed with knives and knocking and banging on doors in the area,” JSO said.

Police said the man eventually made it to a relative’s house, was allowed in and made threats to harm himself and people in the house.

He had hidden drugs and paraphernalia in the house and then locked himself in the bathroom, police said.

Police and family tried to talk to the man to get him to come out of the bathroom. Eventually, the family was taken out of the home to keep them safe.

The man emerged from the bathroom about 45 minutes to an hour later, still armed with the knives.

He was hit by a Taser and an officer fired a single shot, which hit the man, JSO said. He later died of his injuries.

The officer who fired the shot will be placed on administrative leave, as is standard JSO policy.

#JSO is responding to an officer involved shooting in the 2300 block of Grunthal Street. There are no reported injuries to the officer and the suspect has been transported for medical treatment. More information to follow. pic.twitter.com/uUpqDROQkW — Jax Sheriff's Office (@JSOPIO) July 30, 2022

