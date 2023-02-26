JSO officer released from hospital after violent attack

A man was arrested outside of a Walmart Supercenter Thursday morning after he violently attacked a Jacksonville Sheriff’s Officer. The officer was later hospitalized as a result of her injuries.

Today, the female officer, whose identity is protected by Marsy’s Law, has been released from the hospital with a warm sendoff from JFRD, FHP, JSO, and UF Health members.

The Fraternal Order of Police In Jacksonville stated, “This hero goes home to begin her long road to recovery. It is our duty and privilege as her Blue Family to welcome her out and wish her well!!”

