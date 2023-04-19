JSO officer shot outside Baptist Medical Center; hospital under lockdown according to sources

An officer with the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office (JSO) was shot outside the Baptist Medical Center on Tuesday night, according to multiple sources.

The Baptist Health Hospital is currently under lockdown as authorities investigate the incident. Patients and staff at the hospital are reportedly safe.

This is an ongoing situation, and authorities have not yet released any information on the officer’s condition or the circumstances surrounding the shooting.

According to Baptist Health, security noticed a suspicious person outside of the Baptist Medical Center hospital, which caused the campus off-duty police officer to be notified. This led to JSO being called in for additional support.

Details on the incident are still developing, and Action News Jax is at the scene working to gather more information.

JSO has not released any statement on the incident as of yet, but hospital officials have confirmed that the shooting occurred outside the facility.

This is an ongoing scene and will be updated when details arrive.

There was an incident outside of #BaptistSouth late this evening. Security noticed a suspicious person outside the hospital and notified the campus off-duty police officer. The officer called @JSOPIO for additional support. Baptist South went on lockdown for the safety... (1/2) — Baptist Health (@BaptistHealthJx) April 19, 2023

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Click here to download the free Action News Jax news and weather apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action News Jax live.