JSO officers force entry into woman’s home in mistaken identity case caught on video

A disturbing video has surfaced showing Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office (JSO) officers forcing their way into a woman’s Westside home last Wednesday, which JSO later admitted was a case of mistaken identity.

The incident happened a week ago, and JSO has released an incident report detailing what happened.

According to the report, officers were looking for a suspect that matched Khristi Jackson’s description - a black female with red hair. However, officers later discovered it was a case of mistaken identity.

Last Wednesday night, JSO officers responded to a call of a person being shot at a home on Moncrief Road. After speaking to witnesses, officers believed the suspect could be Khristi Jackson.

The incident report states, “She was being detained, believing she was the suspect.”

Law and safety expert Dale Carson, speaking to Action News Jax, called the circumstances for the officers’ entry questionable. He added that the only reason for an officer to enter a home is if it’s related to an active ‘fresh pursuit.’

“When you’re in the field, something has just happened, and you’re trying to protect the community, you’re going to have to engage in some activity,” Carson said.

However, in this incident, that was not the case, and the report did not indicate a ‘fresh pursuit.’

Carson noted that if officers still think the person is a suspect after questioning, they have to follow proper protocol.

“It’s incumbent upon you to secure the property, which you can do, and go get a search warrant or an arrest warrant, or a combination of both. And go back and do your duty,” he said.

Khristi Jackson, who stated she was traumatized by the incident, declined to be recorded when Action News Jax reached out to her over the phone.

