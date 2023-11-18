JSO: One person dead, another hurt after shooting on I-95 and Bowden

Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office responded to gunfire in the area of Bowden Road and I-95.

When officers arrived they found a stopped car on the side of the road. Two people were found with gunshot wounds.

Jacksonville Fire and Rescue responded and one person was found dead on the scene. The other person was taken to the hospital with critical injuries.

Both of the victims were males. No ages have been released per JSO.

Police are not sure how many suspects were involved. According to JSO it is too early in the investigation to know how many shot were fired.

If anyone has information they are encouraged to call the police non-emergency number at 904-630-0500 or to share confidentially for a reward to Crimestoppers, 1-866-845-TIPS.

