JSO: One person shot and another is in custody near Murray Hill

The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office has said that one person was shot, and the suspect is in custody.

The shooting took place near the Murray Hill neighborhood at 5000 Kingsbury Street around 8:20 a.m.

JSO announced at the press briefing that both the suspect and victim might have known each other. The victim was taken to a local hospital where their condition is considered serious.

This is an ongoing investigation. Action News Jax will update this story as we learn more.

