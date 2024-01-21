JSO: Person shot to death in San Marco, several people detained

Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office responded to a shooting on 1800 River Road.

When officers arrived they found a man suffering from an apparent gunshot wound.

According to JSO, the Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department arrived and transported the victim to a local hospital where tragically he was pronounced dead.

JSO says they are very early into the investigation but they do know there was an altercation at a residence between several people.

At some point, an individual produced a firearm and the victim was shot.

Several people have been detained and have been transported to the Police Memorial Building to be interviewed.

Detectives are also canvassing the area for video and other evidence.

JSO believes this was an isolated incident and there is no threat to the community.

Police are asking anyone with information to reach out to the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office by phone at 904-630-0500, by email at JSOcrimetips@jacksheriff.org, or via Crimestoppers at 866-845-TIPS.

