JSO: Person shot by erratic driver on I-295 South

The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office reported that one person has been reported shot on I-295 Southbound near Collins Rd due to an erratic driver.

JSO reported that officers responded to the incident at around 1:00 p.m. Friday.

Upon arriving at the scene, officers found an adult male who had suffered a gunshot wound to the upper torso. The victim was quickly transported to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries and is currently undergoing surgery.

The initial investigation by JSO revealed that the victim was traveling south on I-295 near Collins Rd. when he noticed a vehicle driving erratically. When the victim passed the vehicle, he was shot by the opposing driver. The suspect was driving a white Acura Sedan.

The Violent Crime detectives of the JSO have been conducting interviews, and the investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information related to the incident is urged to contact the Sheriff’s office at 904-630-0500 or go online to ISOCRIMETIPS@JAXSHERIFF.ORG or call the Crime Stoppers hotline at 866-845-TIPS.

This is a developing story, and further updates will be provided as the investigation unfolds.

