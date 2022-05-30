JSO: Person shot in leg on Merchants Way

The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office reported a person shot on 8500 Merchants Way Sunday around 7:30 P.M.

The victim is in his late-20s and has been taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, suffering from a gunshot wound to the leg. No other individuals have been hurt.

The victim has not yet provided details on the shooting to the authorities.

No suspect information has been released at this time.

There is currently no danger to the public, JSO states.

This is an ongoing investigation and will be updated when new information is available.

