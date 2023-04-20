JSO releases body cam video of K9 officer bite incident

Action News Jax just obtained new body cam video of a dog bite incident involving a JSO K9 officer that left three people seriously hurt in early March.

That video shows when JSO officers first arrived and at the moment it appears that the responding officer didn’t know that the dog was a K9 officer with JSO.

According to reports, that K9 officer got out of its kennel and roamed inside a neighborhood on Forest Blvd where it later attacked and bit three people.

“It did attack three victims one of them climbed out of the window,” a responding officer said. The body cam footage shows the responding officer who thought that initially, the dog was a stray.

Neighbors spotted the dog and believed it was friendly because they were able to put it on a leash.

According to reports, it states a short time later, one of the victims opened the door to his shed apartment, to put the dog inside until they found its owner and that’s when the dog attacked.

Two other victims tried to stop the attack, but they were also attacked.

According to the report, one of the victims stabbed the K9 officer in the neck with a knife and closed the shed apartment.

A video showed when one of the victims revealed to the officer where the dog was located.

We reached out to attorney Lawrence Najem, who is currently representing all three victims in this case.

He says right now, they aren’t seeking litigation in the case, but they are in negotiations talks with the city about paying his client’s medical bills and also loss of wages.

“They are still under the care and treatment of physicians including a plastic surgeon and they are not finished treating,” Najem said.

Najeem says this entire incident has been weighing heavily on his clients.

“There are some mental scares as well, this was a very traumatic event. As they could not stop this animal from attacking them and that went on for a length of time,” Najem said.

