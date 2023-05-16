JSO: Remains Identified as missing man Sanchez Hughes

Friends and family are processing the news that a man reported missing nearly three years ago is dead. The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office says DNA testing confirmed remains found are those of Sanchez Hughes.

Action News Jax has asked JSO for more information and an updated timeline in the investigation. JSO has not said when or where the remains were found, or when the DNA testing was ordered and completed.

Hughes, a FAMU graduate and fashion designer was last seen on Ribault Drive in Lake Forest on August 2, 2020. Days later his car was found abandoned on JTB at Kernan.

JSO says remains identified as missing man Sanchez Hughes.

JSO says the cause of his death is undetermined and the investigation is still underway.

If you have information about the case, call JSO at 904-630-0500.

