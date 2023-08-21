JSO reminds online sellers they can use substations as meeting places following shooting over iPad

Jacksonville police are looking for a man they say shot someone over an iPad.

The deal gone wrong was done over Facebook Marketplace. Police say the victim showed up with the device, but the suspect showed up with a gun.

People from the neighborhood nearby call a shooting like this unusual.

“It’s out of the ordinary for sure,” said Johnny Hampton, who lives nearby.

Police say a man in his 30s was shot in the arm after he tried to sell an iPad to someone he met online.

It happened at around 3 p.m. Sunday near Normandy Boulevard and Yellow Water Road. Investigators say the suspect took the iPad, and when the victim struggled with him to get it back, he was shot. Police believe the suspect drove off in a small dark-colored SUV.

Sgt. Lloyd with Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office said the victim was trying to be safe when it comes to online transactions and exchanges.

“It was daylight hours and a heavily trafficked area. Unfortunately, the person he was meeting has ill intentions,” Sgt. Lloyd said in a news conference.

Action News Jax first told you in 2019 when the agency set up locations for sellers, which includes the Police Memorial Building downtown and all of JSO’s substations across the city.

Hampton said he has used Facebook Marketplace before and offered tips for others to stay safe.

“You don’t ever meet up in weird parking lots you’re unfamiliar with … Look into the person first, and always have someone else with you out in the situation,” he said.

