JSO: Reported robbery caused by dispute near Duval County Detention Center

The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office is investigating a reported robbery that took place near the Duval County Detention Center at 600 East Adam St. Tuesday afternoon.

According to JSO, at around 7:30 p.m., officers learned of a robbery that took place behind the Jon E. Goode Pre-trial Detention Facility.

Police reported that the incident unfolded between two men in their 30s who were reported to have known each other and had a pre-existing dispute.

The suspect allegedly punched the victim before forcibly taking an undisclosed amount of cash. The victim only sustained minor injuries during the altercation.

JSO reportedly responded to the scene and was able to locate the suspected perpetrator. The suspect has been identified by the victim and is currently in police custody.

Due to the ongoing investigation, authorities have refrained from disclosing specific details surrounding the incident, including the names of those involved.

As the investigation progresses, updates will be provided to shed light on the circumstances leading up to the altercation and subsequent robbery.

