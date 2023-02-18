JSO says man shot and killed in motel that’s closed for business, asking the community for help

Update: At around 3:50 p.m., JSO officers responded to 8200 Dix Ellis Trl. in response to a person shot. Once at the scene, a man was located inside of a motel room suffering from a gunshot wound.

Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department personnel responded and transported the man to a local hospital where he was pronounced dead.

During tonight’s media briefing, JSO detectives said they believe the man was shot on the back side of motel, bordering Interstate 95.

It is believed that the motel has been closed for business for some time now but several people appear to still be living in certain rooms.

The investigation is currently on-going and police are canvassing the area looking for witnesses.

JSO is asking anyone with information related to this shooting to reach out by calling 904-630-0500, by email at jsocrimetips@jaxsheriff.org, or through CrimeStoppers at 1-866-845-TIPS.

Original Story: On Friday evening, Feb. 17, the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office responded to a reported shooting at 8200 Dix Ellis Trl.

Action News Jax is still learning details of this incident.

JSO will be hosting a news briefing at around 8:30 p.m. Once we learn more this story will be updated.

