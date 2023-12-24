JSO responds to a man shot due a to possible robbery on James Road

Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office responded to a man in his 20s who was dropped off at the hospital Sunday morning.

The man was shot in the hand and is being treated.

Investigators say the man was shot during a possible robbery.

Jacksonville Sheriff’s is asking residents if they have any other information about this incident, please call the JSO non-emergency number (904) 630-0500 or Crime Stoppers at 1-866-845-TIPS.

[DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts as news breaks]

Read: Family identifies missing kayaker, Eiffel Gilyana

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Click here to download the free Action News Jax news and weather apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action News Jax live.