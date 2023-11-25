JSO responds to a person shot in their car on the Westside

Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office responded to 8000 Herlong Road in reference to a shooting.

According to JSO, on Nov. 25, the victim was in their car when the suspect approached the car and shot the victim in the neck.

The victim drove himself to a Circle K after being shot and then was transported to the hospital.

JSO says it is unknown how many shots were fired.

The victim was the only one in the car.

Police do not have any video surveillance at the moment but detectives are on scene investigating the area.

The victim has non-life-threatening injuries.

The suspect is still on the loose and ran away on foot.

