JSO responds to two separate shootings an hour apart

Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office responded to a person shot in the Eastside.

When officers arrived at 4 a.m. to 1200 Weare Street, the victim was transported to the hospital with non-life-threatening conditions.

According to JSO, the victim was walking in the area when he was shot one time in the leg by the suspect.

All parties related to this incident are currently in custody and there is no danger to the community.

JSO then responded at 5 a.m. to another shooting in 10700 Beach Boulevard.

Police say the suspect shot the victim from an unknown car. The car left the scene.

Anyone with information regarding either incident is asked to call JSO at 630-0500 or they can contact Crimestoppers if they would like to remain anonymous at 1-866-845-TIPS.

