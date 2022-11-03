JSO: Robber fails to rob Blanding Blvd. bank and is on the run

The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office reported a failed bank robbery in the 4200 block of Blanding Blvd with the suspect on the run.

JSO reports that Officers responded to a reported bank robbery with this suspect described as a man in his mid to late 40′s and a 5′9 medium build.

The suspect entered the business and stood in the teller line waiting for the next available teller. When the suspect was next in line, he approached the teller and passed a note demanding money.

The teller closed her teller drawer and hit the panic button, which caused the suspect to flee the business.

The suspect fled in a northerly direction. Police are currently canvassing the area in an effort to locate any suspect or additional information that may be useful in this investigation.

JSO reports that other than the suspect description given above, the possible vehicle used was described as a blue van.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Crime Stoppers at 866-845-TIPS or the JSO non-emergency number (904) 630-0500.

This is an ongoing investigation and will be updated when details arrive.

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Click here to download the free Action News Jax news and weather apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action News Jax live.