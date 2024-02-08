JSO: Sandalwood student arrested after hitting assistant principal with car

A Sandalwood High School student was arrested after police say he hit the assistant principal with a car.

On Feb. 6, an officer saw a victim and a listed witness who are two of the assistant principals at the high school.

According to the arrest report, an officer saw a car in the faculty lot in space 544. The car had a student parking pass 394 displayed in the window.

One of the witnesses told police that the student driving the car was Rashawn Johnson-Mayweather II, the suspect.

The witness also said the suspect was searched earlier in the day because he smelled like marijuana. It was advised nothing was found in his person.

The witness then told the suspect to go to class to grab the keys to unlock his car so it could be searched. The suspect said he was not going to unlock the car.

A second witness told police he told the suspect he contacted Mike’s Towing to tow the car due to a parking violation.

While waiting for the tow truck the suspect went to the parking lot. The second witness explained to the suspect that he could unlock the car or it was going to be towed.

The suspect continued to say he was not going to unlock the car. The first witness went inside to contact the suspect’s mother to let them know the car was being towed.

According to police, once the tow truck arrived and got into position to tow the car, the victim had his back turned while talking to the tow truck driver when the suspect got into the driver’s seat and started the car.

The officer moved to the driver’s side of the door and attempted to open the door while telling the suspect to stop the car.

The victim heard the car start and turned to see what was going on. The suspect pulled out of the parking lot and hit the victim’s legs as the suspect pulled forward.

The victim was able to maintain their balance.

The car was later found at the suspect’s home. The suspect was detained by the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office. The school officer took the suspect into custody and advised him of his rights.

When the car was searched nothing was found.

