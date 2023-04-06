JSO says a child has been shot due to ‘negligence’ for those caring for him

UPDATE: At around 2 p.m. Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office responded to a local hospital were a young child was being treated for a gunshot wound to the lower extremities. Medical staff have said that the child’s wound is non-life-threatening.

Police have said that they believe the shooting resulted from negligence of people caring for the young child.

JSO also said that this is an ongoing investigation.

Original Story: Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office is reporting a person shot in the Lincoln Villas neighborhood. The incident took place at 7900 Siskin Ave.

JSO will be holding a press conference at 5:50 p.m..

