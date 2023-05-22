JSO says Grand Park shooting sends one woman to the hospital, police searching for suspect

At around 3:30 p.m. on Sunday, officers with the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office responded to calls of a person shot near the area of 3600 Effee St.

Officers located an adult woman who was shot in the arm. She was transported to a local hospital and has been listed with non-life-threatening injuries.

So far, an investigation into the incident has revealed the victim was outside with several other people when a suspect in a white vehicle fired multiple rounds. The vehicle then fled the area.

JSO said that they do not know if this shooting is in any way connected with a shooting last week at Effee Street.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to call JSO at 904-630-0500. You can also contact Crimestoppers if you would like to remain anonymous at 1-866-845-TIPS.

