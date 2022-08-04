JSO says man dead in Northside home shooting near Forest Trails

On Wednesday, Aug. 3 at 11:30 p.m., Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office arrived at 6700 Sandle Drive after reports of a shooting were called in.

JSO and Jacksonville Fire and Rescue located an unidentified man inside a residence who had been shot. JFRD pronounced that man dead at the scene.

At the time of the shooting, officials confirmed that there were multiple people in the home, including an undisclosed number of children as young as 4 years old.

Homicide crime scene investigators and detectives are interviewing witnesses and are looking to see if neighbors might have security camera footage.

JSO is asking anyone who has information about this incident to contact them at 904-630-0500 or via email at JSOCrimeTips@jaxsheriff.org. Additionally, individuals can remain anonymous and receive a possible reward of up to $3,000 by contacting First Coast Crime Stoppers at 1-866-845-TIPS (8477).

