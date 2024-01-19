Police said AK-style rifles used in Moncrief shooting that left one person in critical condition

The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office is looking for two suspects who used AK-style rifles to shoot a victim in the Moncrief neighborhood on Thursday evening.

Police were dispatched to the area of 4400 Moncrief Rd. when calls came in about a man shot.

When officers arrived they found that man, described to be in his late 20s, suffering from a gunshot to the stomach. He was taken to a local hospital where police said he was in critical but stable condition.

Two suspects were captured on surveillance video wearing dark clothing and masks. They were seen running away on foot, armed with AK-style rifles.

JSO said in a briefing that the victim seemed to be targeted. He was at a nearby plaza when several shots were fired in his direction.

If anyone has information on this shooting you are asked to call the police at 904-630-0500.

