JSO says second shooting on Lem Turner Road believed to be unrelated, one person taken to hospital

A second shooting has taken place on Lem Turner Road within 24 hours.

>>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<

Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office said that around 6 p.m. on Thursday, officers responded to a 911 call to report a shooting.

An investigation found that the gunfire was between two vehicles traveling southbound on Lem Turner.

Officers found what is believed to be a red Cadillac with bullet holes left abandoned in the middle of the road.

Shortly after, a victim showed up at a nearby fire station with a gunshot wound. The victim was taken to a local hospital by Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department. It was determined that his injuries are non-life-threatening.

Read: Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office confirms one person dead in early morning Lem Turner Road shooting

JSO believes more than one person was in the car that they found abandoned.

Crime scene detectives are on the scene continuing the investigation. Police do not believe that the shooting from earlier on Lem Turner and this incident are related.

The intersection at Leonid Road and Lem Turner Road will be opening soon. Police had closed the intersection down for around three hours.

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Click here to download the free Action News Jax news and weather apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action News Jax live.