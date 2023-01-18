JSO says suspects baited victim out of her car before stealing purse

The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office is on the lookout for two suspects believed to have coaxed an elderly victim out of her car, making off with her purse.

The incident occurred on Dec. 22, 2022 outside a conveyance store in the area of 2000 Riverside Ave.

Once one of the suspects convinced the woman to exit her car, another man reached into the vehicle and stole her purse. Following the crime, the suspect was captured on surveillance video at a local ATM using the victim’s debit card.

The suspects took off in a vehicle that was also captured on camera.

Anyone with information regarding the identity of the two suspects or the pictured vehicle is asked to contact the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office at 904-630-0500 or via email at JSOCrimeTips@jaxsheriff.org. To remain anonymous and receive a possible reward up to $3,000, contact First Coast Crime Stoppers at 1-866-845-TIPS (8477).

