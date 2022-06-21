JSO says two people are dead after shooting off Bowden Road

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- Two people were shot on Monday evening in the 5700 block of Bowden Road.

Officers responded at 9:15 p.m. where they located two people suffering from gunshot wounds.

JFRD responded and pronounced a male in his late 20s deceased at the scene. The female was transported to a local hospital where she died from her injuries.

Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office has reported that there are multiple witnesses cooperating.

JSO is asking anyone with information to contact the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office or call Crime Stoppers at 1-866-845-TIPS.

This is still an active investigation so once more information becomes available Action News Jax will update this story.

