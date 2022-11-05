JSO’s search for a missing 17-year-old child ends in success!

The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office is in the midst of a search for a missing 17-year-old child and they need the community’s help.

UPDATE: 8:40 a.m.11/5/2022

The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office announced that Dayjja Jones has been located safe!

*UPDATE*#JSO is pleased to announce Dayjja Jones has been located safe. Thank you to all who assisted in this search and disseminating the information to our community. https://t.co/6RzOt4hUcn — Jax Sheriff's Office (@JSOPIO) November 5, 2022

Original Story:

On Saturday, just after 1:20 a.m., JSO patrol officers responded to the area of Shangri-La-Drive and State Road A1A in reference to a missing child. The child reportedly left her residence on foot after a disagreement with a family member and has yet to return.

Reports state that the victim is reportedly diagnosed with Autism and has the mental capacity of a young child. Efforts to locate her have been fruitless thus far. JSO is asking for assistance in locating her to ascertain her safety.

The victim has been identified as:

Dayjja Skyh Jones

Age: 17

Race/Sex: Black/Female

Height/Weight: 5′4″/290 Ibs.

Eyes/Hair: Brown/Black

Dayjja was last seen wearing a Blue floral dress (Possibly carrying two blankets).

Anyone having seen or who may know the whereabouts of Dayjja is asked to immediately call the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office at 904-630-0500 or 911.

