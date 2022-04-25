JSO: Search for suspect accused of multiple retail thefts in Southside area

The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office is attempting to identify a suspect who they say is responsible for multiple retail thefts in the Southside area.

The thefts occurred over the last several weeks, police say.

Do you know this #suspect? He likes to steal the things you have to pay for & #JSO is trying to find him! If you know who he is, or where he is, let us know! 904-630-0500, JSOCrimeTips@jaxsheriff.org or 1-866-845-TIPS#wanted #dontsteal #BOLO #jaxsheriff #turnhimin pic.twitter.com/KDCYy9yuaN — Jax Sheriff's Office (@JSOPIO) April 25, 2022

JSO asks anyone with information on the suspect to call police at 904-630-0500 or email JSOCrimeTips@jaxsheriff.org.

To remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 1-866-845-TIPS and receive a possible reward.

