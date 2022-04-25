JSO: Search for suspect accused of multiple retail thefts in Southside area

Briana Ross-Williams
The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office is attempting to identify a suspect who they say is responsible for multiple retail thefts in the Southside area.

The thefts occurred over the last several weeks, police say.

JSO asks anyone with information on the suspect to call police at 904-630-0500 or email JSOCrimeTips@jaxsheriff.org.

To remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 1-866-845-TIPS and receive a possible reward.

