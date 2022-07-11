JSO searching for 2 suspects on-the-run in armed robbery case

The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office continues to investigate a recent business robbery and is asking for the community’s assistance in identifying the suspects.

STORY: Death sentence upheld in prison murder

On Saturday, June 18, officers responded to 7000 Lem Turner Rd. in reference to an armed robbery.

The pictured suspect along with a second unknown man forced an employee to the rear of the business at gunpoint where they took money before fleeing.

STORY: 7-Eleven Slurpee Day: Here is how to get your free drink on Monday

The pictured suspect is described as a Black man, has long dreads in a bun style on top of his head, is heavy set, is wearing a black long sleeve shirt, blue jeans and a medical face mask with white spider web design.

Anyone who has any information regarding the identity of these suspects is asked to contact JSO at 904-630-0500 or JSOCrimeTips@jaxsheriff.org. To remain anonymous and receive a possible reward of up to $3,000, contact Crime Stoppers at 1-866-845-TIPS.

STAY UPDATED: Download the Action News Jax app for live updates on breaking stories