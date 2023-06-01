JSO searching for ‘armed and dangerous’ man on the Southside

The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office released a sketch of a man wanted in an armed sexual battery on the Southside.

Investigators say the crime happened in the area of I-295 and Gate Parkway, but they did not say when.

The suspect is a man in his 30s, about 6 feet tall with a muscular build.

He has a tan complexion with blue eyes and brown hair.

At the time of the incident, he was wearing black sweatpants and a black hoodie.

JSO says you should not approach him. He’s considered armed and dangerous.

If you know who the man is, call JSO at 904-630-0500 or contact the agency via email at JSOCrimeTips@JaxSheriff.org.

