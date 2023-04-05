JSO searching for auto burglary suspect from incident in March

Have you seen this person?

The pictured suspect is wanted for what Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office is calling ‘burglary to a conveyance.’ The auto burglary is related to an incident that occurred on Mar. 21 on Edgewood Avenue.

The suspect arrived to the incident location in a small, dark colored, 4-door sedan (which is not pictured).

If you have any information on the identity of this suspect, you are asked to call the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office at 904-630-0500 or email JSOCrimeTips@jaxsheriff.org. To remain anonymous and potentially receive a cash reward, you can call Crime Stoppers at 866-845-TIPS.

