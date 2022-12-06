JSO searching for auto theft suspect

The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office is looking for a suspect in an auto theft that took place on October 30. JSO says the incident took place in the Belfort Road area between Gate Parkway West and Southpoint Drive.

The department says the investigation revealed the victim left his vehicle unlocked with the keys in the ignition. The suspect entered the vehicle and left the area. The vehicle has been recovered.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office at 904-630-0500, or to remain anonymous and receive a possible reward of up to $3,000, contact Crime Stoppers at 1-866-845-TIPS (8477).