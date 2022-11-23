JSO searching for bank robber on the run in Beach Blvd.

The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office reported a robbery at Fifth Third Bank on Beach Blvd and needs help locating the suspect.

JSO claimed that around 12:44 p.m., a male suspect entered the Fifth Third Bank and showed a note demanding money to the bank employee, stating he had a gun.

Out of fear, the employee complied with the demand and handed the suspect an undetermined amount of money.

The suspect then ran on foot from the scene with cash in an unknown direction.

Only one customer was reportedly inside the bank during the robbery. No one was reportedly injured.

JSO claims the suspect is a man between 30-40 years old, 5′8″ to 6′ tall, and of medium build.

Clothing was described as a dark-colored beanie, dark jacket, medical mask, and jeans.

JSO states there is no danger to the public at this time.

JSO is asking if anyone has information related to the incident to please reach out to us by phone at 630-0500, by email at jsocrimetips@jaxsheriff.org, or through CrimeStoppers at 1-866-845-TIPS.

This is an ongoing story and will be updated when details arrive.

